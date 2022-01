New challenge leagues are the lifeblood of Path of Exile, luring back longtime players with a variation on established gameplay, and bringing new players into the fold by starting everyone over with a blank slate. Expansions on the scale of the upcoming Siege of the Atlas, though, only come once every few years. And each new one represents a kind of reevaluation of where things stand with Path of Exile, as well as where the team at Grinding Gear Games thinks it should be heading. In a recent press event, which featured an early look at the 3.17 trailer and a Q&A session with Path of Exile founder Chris Wilson, we got a look at the direction Siege of the Atlas might take things.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO