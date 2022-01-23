GeForce RTX 3050 hammers another nail in the Radeon RX 6500 XT's coffin in benchmark comparison

Is the world waiting for readily available, under-$200 graphics cards that will handle 1080p gaming with aplomb? You bet! Have they arrived in the new wave of cards based on AMD's new Radeon RX 6500 XT GPU? Uncertain—whether it will be easy to buy a RX 6500 XT-based card near AMD's $199.99 starting list price is anyone's guess, and this GPU's muscle is a mix of ups and downs. In our testing, the Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Eagle 4G model we tested was mostly a match for the $159-list Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super, a card launched in November of 2019. Also, its included ray-tracing (RT) cores might as well be tacked on for show, and it runs hotter than some cards twice its size in our stress tests. For those who just need something new that works as a 1080p, 60-frame-per-second churner today, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT does fill that gap, but an Nvidia challenger looms.

