Lopsided Scores: With 13 overtime games played, the Lightning rank among the league leaders in that category. Eleven of those came prior to the Christmas break. The Lightning have had just two OT contests since Christmas and both of those came in late December. They've had none in their last 10. Including those overtime/shootout decisions, the Lightning have been involved in 17 one-goal games. All 17 occurred in their first 33 contests.

