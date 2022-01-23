SC dog owner faces charges after leaving pet outside in Friday’s storm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dog owner will face charges after the animal was found abandoned during Friday’s winter weather in Horry County, police said.

In a Facebook post , Horry County police said the dog was “left outside in freezing rain and ice by a negligent owner.” The dog is being cared for at the Horry County Animal Care Center.

According to HCPD, a county ordinance requires animals to be provided shelter from the elements.

“Community members – if you can’t provide for the basic care and treatment of your animal – ask for help. If you simply don’t want to do so, allow someone else the chance,” HCPD said. “There is no shame in getting help or having another person take over for you, but there are very real legal repercussions for being negligent and inhumane.”

Police have not said where the dog was found. No other information was immediately available.

