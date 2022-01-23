ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Miami Dolphins defender takes shot at Tua Tagovailoa after sophomore season

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admittedly struggled at times during his second season this fall after leading the team to a 9-8 finish, just short of the playoffs, and starting 1-7 overall. While Tagovailoa reportedly has the support of the front office following the firing of head coach Brian Flores,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Feels About His Retirement Rumors After Seeing Him ‘Get Hit’ on the Field

After Tampa Bay lost their bid for the Super Bowl, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a major decision to make as a family. The Buccaneers quarterback must decide if he’s returning next season—or if he’s officially retiring to spend more time with his wife and kids. And judging from a recent conversation, it sounds like Bündchen has a strong opinion on the matter. Brady, 44, revealed where his head is at as far as retirement goes on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!,” with co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on January 24, 2022. During the episode—which came...
NFL
The Spun

Here’s What Sean Payton Has Said About The Cowboys Job

Rumors have been swirling about Saints head coach Sean Payton stepping down, but it won’t be to coach the Dallas Cowboys. Payton went on ESPN Radio in 2019 to discuss the Cowboys gig after he was linked to it and brushed it aside. It would be quite a surprise if he felt differently three years later.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Ross
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

2 Coaches Expected To Interview For The Saints Job

The Saints are already looking at two coaches to interview for their head-coaching job now that Sean Payton has stepped away. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is expected to get one and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s been with the Saints for the last seven years and has done a tremendous job with their defense.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About Byron Leftwich

Of all the assistant coaches on Bruce Arians’ staff, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears the most likely to get a head coaching job in 2022. And Arians is preparing for that possibility. According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Arians addressed the possibility of Leftwich leaving this past...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Sun Sentinel#Dolphins Wire
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Brett Favre Names Aaron Rodgers’ Best Place To Win

Former Packers great Brett Favre weighed-in on where Aaron Rodgers best landing spot is to win big. And if you ask Favre, he doesn’t have to travel far. It’s standing right in front of him. “[Aaron Rodgers] best chance to win is right there,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy