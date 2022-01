If you want a career in firefighting, you can start by studying for a firefighter certification. Depending on your country, this certification is necessary for many jobs. In addition to receiving a state-issued certificate, you can also gain additional skills and experience by volunteering for a volunteer fire department. You should take note that these certifications may not be widely available in your country. Regardless of where you live, you can become a firefighter by completing a course.

JOBS ・ 10 DAYS AGO