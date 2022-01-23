Book-making class, yoga scheduled at Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY — The last Friday of January will be a busy one at the Albany Museum of Art, which is offering two evening classes — Yoga in the Gallery and a Book-Making Workshop.

Both classes start at 5:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 311 Meadowlark Drive.

“Our friends at 229 Yoga will be back in the gallery for a relaxing and reinvigorating yoga session,” AMA Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “At the same time, we will have Noelle Petersen in the classroom guiding a workshop on designing and creating your own personalized sketchbook.”

Petersen, an art teacher at Deerfield-Windsor School, has taught workshops on creating art journals at the AMA, but this class will guide participants as they form and bind unique artist’s books.

Vanoteghem notes that an artist’s book is a medium of artistic expression that uses the form or function of a “book” as inspiration. It is the artistic initiative of choice of materials, and the creation process, layout and design that makes it an art object.

“It will be a fun, engaging evening filled with art, friends and wine as you learn to build your own beautiful sketchbook,” Vanoteghem said. “You do not have to be a skilled artist. This workshop is very beginner friendly.”

The workshop is $15 for AMA members and $20 for non-members. All needed materials to create the artist’s books will be provided by the AMA.

Simultaneously, yoga enthusiasts will be stretching out their art experience in the Haley Gallery where “The Way of Life, Works by Ray Pierotti” will be on exhibition.

“This will be the first Yoga in the Gallery session of 2022, and it will be led by our partners at 229 Yoga,” Vanoteghem said. “This year, the sessions are scheduled for the last Friday of every other month. After Jan. 28, our next Yoga in the Gallery event will be on March 25.”

Yoga in the Gallery is free for AMA members. Each session is $10 for non-members, who can pay the fee at the Albany Museum of Art front desk when they arrive.

Yoga participants are asked to dress comfortably, and to bring a mat and any other supporting props they need for the session. The program is suitable for all skill levels, from first-timers to experienced participants.

The AMA will have volunteers available so that parents who attend the Book-Making Workshop or Yoga in the Gallery can let their children enjoy supervised play in AMAzing Space during the classes.

The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The Albany Museum of Art is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

For more information about the AMA, visit www.albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439.8400. Be sure to follow the @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.