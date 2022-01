Late last month we told you that iPhone 13 users were complaining that unlike previous versions of Apple's iOS-powered handset, the most recent series did not have noise cancellation to prevent ambient sounds from interfering with phone calls. On the iPhone 12 line and older models, going to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Phone Noise Cancellation would send you to the toggle button where the feature could be enabled and disabled. But you won't find that button on the iPhone 13.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO