Motlow Mechatronics Receives Reaccreditation

 4 days ago
The Mechatronics program at Motlow State Community College recently achieved reaccreditation by the Association of Technology, Management, and Applied Engineering (ATMAE). Motlow has proudly been accredited by the ATMAE since 2015. “Accreditation proves Motlow’s Mechatronics program meets established standards in providing the best possible learning experience to our students....

