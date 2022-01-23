Motlow Mechatronics Receives Reaccreditation

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis students will be returning to in-person classes as soon as next Monday. Chancellor Gary May said that the college would be sticking to its plan to bring students and staff back to classrooms on Jan. 31. Students had shifted to online learning for the start of winter quarter as COVID-19 cases spiked again, thanks in large part to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Officials now say that things are moving in the right direction with test positivity rates declining in Davis. Students will still need to get COVID tests under a certain schedule, but the school says fully vaccinated students will have fewer requirements. My update is on its way to your email & it includes what you need to know about returning to campus 1/31/22. Highlights below: – Testing requirements– Vaccine booster info– N95/KN95 mask availability– Hiring students to help record/upload lectureshttps://t.co/XP2F4qMtFG pic.twitter.com/oo5UAOtZXf — Gary S. May (@Chancellor_May) January 25, 2022 Unvaccinated students with an approved exception still need to be tested every four days. Further, anyone who lives on campus that hasn’t gotten their booster will also need to be tested every four days.

