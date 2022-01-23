ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehat hacker hits Multichain protocol, returns 259 ETH

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite hat hackers hit Multichain protocol. Hack followed report that users could be exploited, Hackers swamped the platform. White Hat hacker broke in to ensure funds were kept safe. A white-hat hacker has returned 259 Ethereum (around $900,000) after draining the coffers of Multichain users. Multichain is a cross-chain...

www.cryptopolitan.com

