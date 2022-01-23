ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Pothole Work begins this week

By Lucky Knott
On Target News
On Target News
 4 days ago
TDOT is preparing for pothole repairs this week after winter weather worsened road conditions in Middle Tennessee. According to TDOT, drivers of Middle Tennessee need to exercise patience in the upcoming weeks as the...

On Target News

Coffee County Schools Closed on Friday

Coffee County Schools will be closed Friday, January 28, due to illness. Extracurricular activities will occur unless a group has too many people ill to proceed.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Sicknesses Close Franklin County Schools

Franklin County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday January 24-25th due to excessive illness. Students will be provided instruction to continue remote learning. There will be no ESP, no sporting events, or any extracurricular activities at schools on Monday and Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

School Closings for Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022

Coffee County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 18, due to hazardous road conditions. Manchester City will be closed on Tuesday January 18. No extended care. Other school systems closed on Tuesday, Cannon County, Grundy County, Lincoln County, Warren County, Covenant Academy – McMinnville, F.C. Boyd Christian School in McMinnville and Franklin County Schools will be closed Tuesday January 18th. ESP will be open at Rock Creek only from 7:30 am to 6 pm. All 250/260 day employees will work normal hours. More announcements as they become available.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

New 3-Way Stop Installed in Bedford County

The Bedford County Highway Department, as a result of several traffic accidents, has converted the intersection of Midland Road and Whiteside Road, north of Shelbyville, into a three-way stop. Previously, only Whiteside Road traffic had to stop, but now traffic must stop in all three directions. New signage was placed...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Drivers to receive Newly Designed License Plate with Renewal

Tennessee’s Department of Revenue says drivers will receive newly designed license plates once they complete their annual motor vehicle registration renewals. According to a news release on Thursday, Tennessee law states that license plates may be redesigned every eight years if the General Assembly allocates the funding. The latest plate will replace the current design that was first released in 2006.
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Winter Weather Hits for Second Time this week

For the second time in a week a winter storm blanketed parts of the South with snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up roads in Tennessee and Kentucky. About 4 to 6 inches had fallen across a large portion of Middle Tennessee by early afternoon. Some areas, including Coffee...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Heavy Snow Blankets the Area

Snow fell across Middle Tennessee Sunday night, leaving many to wake up Monday to a winter wonderland. The heavy snow caused driving issues as some vehicle accidents were reported across the area. Bedford County recording as much as 9 inches of snow. Coffee County recorded up to 6 inches. Warren...
ENVIRONMENT
On Target News

Storm Damage on Saturday Night from Strong Storms

Hwy. 108 from Cabbage Patch Road to Fred Lusk Road in Grundy County was closed Saturday night due to storm damage. Grundy and Warren County utility crews, TDOT, fire units and deputies responded to the area. The damage stretched into Warren County. All homes in that area have been checked...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
