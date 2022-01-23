Pothole Work begins this week

Coffee County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 18, due to hazardous road conditions. Manchester City will be closed on Tuesday January 18. No extended care. Other school systems closed on Tuesday, Cannon County, Grundy County, Lincoln County, Warren County, Covenant Academy – McMinnville, F.C. Boyd Christian School in McMinnville and Franklin County Schools will be closed Tuesday January 18th. ESP will be open at Rock Creek only from 7:30 am to 6 pm. All 250/260 day employees will work normal hours. More announcements as they become available.
