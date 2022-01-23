Pothole Work begins this week

Coffee County Schools will be closed Friday, January 28, due to illness. Extracurricular activities will occur unless a group has too many people ill to proceed. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play by play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,600 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO