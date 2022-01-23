22-Year-Old Sam Zeloof Reveals Homemade “Z2” Silicon Chip with 1200 Transistors

The Slow Mo Guys are back at it again, and this time, they show us what vector display-based arcade machines look like in super slow motion. For those unfamiliar with vector displays, they are basically a type of CRT, similar to those of early oscilloscopes. The images displayed are composed of drawn lines rather than a grid of glowing pixels as in raster graphics, as an electron beam follows an arbitrary path tracing the connected sloped lines, rather than following the same horizontal raster path for all images. Read more to see this in 28,500fps.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO