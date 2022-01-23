ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-Year-Old Sam Zeloof Reveals Homemade “Z2” Silicon Chip with 1200 Transistors

techeblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Zeloof isn’t your ordinary 22-year-old undergrad student at Carnegie Mellon University, but one that has already created two homemade silicon chips. That’s right, his first one, the Z1, was created back in 2016 when he was still a high school student. Unlike its predecessor, the Z2 utilizes...

www.techeblog.com

Cult of Mac

Mac Pro with faster M1 chip to complete Apple silicon transition in 2022

Apple will introduce a new Mac Pro with an upgraded M1 chipset by the end of the year to complete its Apple silicon transition, according to a tipster. Previous rumors indicated the high-end desktop would stick with Intel chips until Apple’s next-generation “M2 Pro” chipset became available. However, a new rumor suggests it will initially get an even more powerful M1 chip instead.
COMPUTERS
IEEE Spectrum

For Better AR Cameras, Swap Plastic Lenses for Silicon Chips

This week, startup Metalenz announced that it has created a silicon chip that, paired with an image sensor, can distinguish objects by the way they polarize light. The company says its “PolarEyes” will be able to make facial authentication less vulnerable to spoofing, improve 3D imaging for augmented and virtual reality, aid in telehealth by distinguishing different types of skin cells, and enhance driving safety by spotting black ice and other hard-to-see road hazards.
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look at the Nanoinjector, a Device Used to Inject Cells with DNA

Researchers at Brigham Young University have developed a tiny nano-device in newest gene therapy advance, called the Nanoinjector. This device can be used to transfer genes and DNA to new cells, playing a critical role in the medical research of diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes. Normal methods of transferring genetic material into a new cell, microinjection, uses a hollow needle to pump a DNA-filled liquid into an egg cell nucleus, but that extra fluid causes the cell to swell and collapse 40% of the time. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENGINEERING
Tom's Hardware

Intel May Bet on Stacked Forksheet Transistor Tech for Sub-2nm Chips

Intel may be setting its sights on a new transistor design as the Macedonian cavalry to its sub-2 nm manufacturing aspirations. A recently published online patent seems to point Intel’s way forward in keeping Moore’s Law alive via what it calls “stacked forksheet transistors.” However, the patent is fuzzy, as they tend to be, and Intel makes no claims on PPA (Power-Performance-Area) improvements.
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

What Vector Display-Based Arcade Machines Look Like in Super Slow Motion at 28,500FPS

The Slow Mo Guys are back at it again, and this time, they show us what vector display-based arcade machines look like in super slow motion. For those unfamiliar with vector displays, they are basically a type of CRT, similar to those of early oscilloscopes. The images displayed are composed of drawn lines rather than a grid of glowing pixels as in raster graphics, as an electron beam follows an arbitrary path tracing the connected sloped lines, rather than following the same horizontal raster path for all images. Read more to see this in 28,500fps.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Meta is Building One of the World’s Fastest AI Supercomputers, Called the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC)

Meta’s all-new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) is touted as one of the world’s fastest AI supercomputers. Even in its unfinished form, it’s currently performing tasks like translating text between languages and identifying potentially harmful content. Hardware wise, the supercomputer is comprised of 760 NVIDIA DGX A100 systems as its compute nodes, for a combined total of 6,080 GPUs — with each A100 GPU being more powerful than the V100 used in our previous system. Read more for a video and additional information.
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

Another Look at Alex Burkan’s Incredible Retractable Lightsaber with a 3.28-Foot Plasma Blade

Alex Burkan from Russia has always been fascinated by the lightsaber used by characters throughout the Star Wars franchise, and what better way to learn more about it than by creating one? That’s exactly what he did and ended up with the world’s first retractable lightsaber, according to Guinness World Records. When activated, the plasma blade measures over 3.28-feet in length and reaches temperatures of over 2,800°C (5,072°F). Read more for a video and additional information.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Wired

This 22-Year-Old Builds Chips in His Parents’ Garage

In August, chipmaker Intel revealed new details about its plan to build a “mega-fab” on US soil, a $100 billion factory where 10,000 workers will make a new generation of powerful processors studded with billions of transistors. The same month, 22-year-old Sam Zeloof announced his own semiconductor milestone. It was achieved alone in his family’s New Jersey garage, about 30 miles from where the first transistor was made at Bell Labs in 1947.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
INDUSTRY
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Bitcoin encryption could be broken by futuristic quantum computers, researchers predict

Quantum computers able to break bitcoin encryption will be “achievable” with “future advancements”, researchers say.Researchers estimated the size a quantum computer would need to be to break the encryption of the bitcoin network as a test to see how large a quantum computer would need to be in the future to perform other tasks.“The majority of existing work within this realm focuses on a particular hardware platform, superconducting devices, like those IBM and Google are working toward”, said Mark Webber, then of the University of Sussex, who led the research.“Different hardware platforms will vary greatly on key hardware specifications, such...
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

1016 Industries Unveils Rolls-Royce Cullinan with 3D-Printed Body Kit, Priced from $500K

Priced from $500,000 USD for the complete vehicle, 1016 Industries’ Rolls-Royce Cullinan is unlike any other as it integrates 3D-printed body parts, including new running lights as well as sweeping fender flares. Customers will be able to choose from non-exposed, partially exposed or partially forged carbon fiber, with each commanding a higher price tag. Considering a standard Rolls-Royce Cullinan retails for $330,000 USD, this modified version commands quite the premium. Read more for additional pictures and information.
BUSINESS
techeblog.com

This is What Happens When an AI with No Limitations Plays the NES Version of Tetris

Did you know that the first official console release of Tetris to have been developed and published by Nintendo was actually released in 1989? There were two earlier NES versions of Tetris, an official Family Computer version released by Bullet-Proof Software in Japan (December 1988) and an unofficial Atari version released by Tengen in North America (May 1989). After all these years, programmer Greg Cannon wanted to see what AI could do in the game when not given any limitations. Read more to see the aftermath.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Fascinating Look Back at the Antikythera Mechanism, an Ancient Computer That Should Not Exist

The Antikythera mechanism has been touted as the world’s first analogue computer, and it dates back to 60BC. This ancient computer was discovered in 1901 in the shipwreck haul off the Greek island of Antikythera. It’s essentially a complex clockwork mechanism comprised if over 30 meshing bronze gears, designed by Greek scientists sometime between 150 and 100BC. The computer was mainly used to predict astronomical positions and eclipses decades in advance. Read more for a video and additional information.
SOFTWARE
scitechdaily.com

First Molecular Electronics Chip Developed – Realizes 50-Year-Old Goal

A platform for single-molecule measurement of binding kinetics & enzyme activity. The first molecular electronics chip has been developed, realizing a 50-year-old goal of integrating single molecules into circuits to achieve the ultimate scaling limits of Moore’s Law. Developed by Roswell Biotechnologies and a multi-disciplinary team of leading academic scientists, the chip uses single molecules as universal sensor elements in a circuit to create a programmable biosensor with real-time, single-molecule sensitivity and unlimited scalability in sensor pixel density. This innovation, appearing this week in a peer-reviewed article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), will power advances in diverse fields that are fundamentally based on observing molecular interactions, including drug discovery, diagnostics, DNA sequencing, and proteomics.
ENGINEERING
KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
ASTRONOMY

