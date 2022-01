It goes without saying that potato is the king of gratins but that doesn’t mean that it’s the only ingredient you can pair with creamy, cheesy goodness. You can gratinee pretty much any ingredient you can think of and here we’ve done it to the ever-versatile workhorse of a brassica, cauliflower. Now, cauliflower has a reputation these days for being a vegetable you can turn into anything (rice, pizza, mashed potatoes) and that adaptability is probably why it works so well in this bake. It’s mild enough that it plays nice with anything you pair it with and here it’s partnered with crispy bacon, sharp white cheddar, and a topping of buttery breadcrumbs. Let’s just say it’s a delicious way to eat your veggies.

