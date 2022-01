EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has picked up North American rights on a pair of music documentary features, both of which it will release in spring. The first title is The Sound of Scars, which chronicles the journey of the three lifelong friends who formed one of hard rock’s most influential bands, Life of Agony. The band debuted in 1993 with River Runs Red and have since sold more than one million albums. They also made history by being fronted by the first openly transgender singer. The project utilizies personal archival footage, rare photographs, and lost interviews alongside new conversations with the band and their...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO