ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Cast your vote for the Week 7 Lootpress Girls Basketball Player of the Week

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40f5jQ_0dtdv4Aw00

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the boys and girls basketball season.

Below are the candidates for the seventh week of the girls basketball season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.

In order for a player to be eligible or nominated, the stat keeper or coach must report all scores throughout the week, win or lose. Scores can be reported to Tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com. Doing so is simple. All you need to do is take a picture of the official scorebook for both teams and send it to us.

  • Trista Lester, River View – Lester scored 19 points, hauled in six rebounds and stole six passes as River View defeated Grundy 81-16 earlier this week.
  • Alyssa Daniels, Independence – Daniels scored 29 points, helping the Lady Patriots to a win over Liberty on Saturday.
  • Gracie Harvey, Summers County – Harvey averaged 13 points across two games as the Class AA Lady Bobcats beat two Class AAA teams in Nicholas County and PikeView.
  • Kayley Trump, Mercer Christian – Trump averaged 19 points per game, helping the Cavaliers to a 2-0 record this past week.
  • Adyson Hines, James Monroe – Hines scored 20 points and hauled in 16 rebounds as the Lady Mavericks picked up a win against Pocahontas County this past week.

Cast your vote!

Who is your Week 7 Girls Basketball Player of the Week?

Trista Lester, River View

Alyssa Daniels, Independence

Gracie Harvey, Summers County

Kayley Trump, Mercer Christian

Adyson Hines, James Monroe

Who is your Week 7 Girls Basketball Player of the Week?

Trista Lester, River View 1805 ( 41.12 % )

Alyssa Daniels, Independence 1783 ( 40.62 % )

Gracie Harvey, Summers County 450 ( 10.25 % )

Kayley Trump, Mercer Christian 27 ( 0.62 % )

Adyson Hines, James Monroe 325 ( 7.4 % )

2021-22 Player of the Week Winners

Week 1: Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring

Week 2: Kayley Bane, Wyoming East

Week 3: Meghan Gill, Midland Trail

Week 4: Maggie Stover, Summers County

Week 5: Daisha Summers, Greenbrier East

Week 6: Maddie Clark, Wyoming East

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Neil Young explains decision to remove music from Spotify

Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Basketball
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
The Hill

Schumer finds unity moment in Supreme Court fight

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking to go on offense in the looming Supreme Court fight and shift gears after two high-profile setbacks. Justice Stephen Breyer ’s announcement that he’ll retire this summer, presuming his successor is ready to go, sets up a high-stakes battle for Schumer, who will be the first majority leader to need to get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in a 50-50 Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
The Associated Press

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play football like a quarterback. Not today’s quarterback anyway. He didn’t run from contact as much as he welcomed it. The harder the hits, the higher the stakes, the longer the odds, the more Roethlisberger seemed to dig in during a career in which he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a pair of championships while developing a reputation as a throwback in a city that fashions itself as one even as it has evolved into something far more modern.
NFL
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy