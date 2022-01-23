Cast your vote for the Week 7 Lootpress Girls Basketball Player of the Week

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the boys and girls basketball season.

Below are the candidates for the seventh week of the girls basketball season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.

In order for a player to be eligible or nominated, the stat keeper or coach must report all scores throughout the week, win or lose. Scores can be reported to Tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com. Doing so is simple. All you need to do is take a picture of the official scorebook for both teams and send it to us.

Trista Lester, River View – Lester scored 19 points, hauled in six rebounds and stole six passes as River View defeated Grundy 81-16 earlier this week.

Alyssa Daniels, Independence – Daniels scored 29 points, helping the Lady Patriots to a win over Liberty on Saturday.

Gracie Harvey, Summers County – Harvey averaged 13 points across two games as the Class AA Lady Bobcats beat two Class AAA teams in Nicholas County and PikeView.

Kayley Trump, Mercer Christian – Trump averaged 19 points per game, helping the Cavaliers to a 2-0 record this past week.

Adyson Hines, James Monroe – Hines scored 20 points and hauled in 16 rebounds as the Lady Mavericks picked up a win against Pocahontas County this past week.

Cast your vote!

Trista Lester, River View 1805 ( 41.12 % )

Alyssa Daniels, Independence 1783 ( 40.62 % )

Gracie Harvey, Summers County 450 ( 10.25 % )

Kayley Trump, Mercer Christian 27 ( 0.62 % )

Adyson Hines, James Monroe 325 ( 7.4 % )

2021-22 Player of the Week Winners

Week 1: Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring

Week 2: Kayley Bane, Wyoming East

Week 3: Meghan Gill, Midland Trail

Week 4: Maggie Stover, Summers County

Week 5: Daisha Summers, Greenbrier East

Week 6: Maddie Clark, Wyoming East