Cast your vote for the Week 7 Lootpress Boys Basketball Player of the Week

By Tyler Jackson
 4 days ago
The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the boys and girls basketball season.

Below are the candidates for the seventh week of the boys basketball season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.

In order for a player to be eligible or nominated, the stat keeper or coach must report all scores throughout the week, win or lose. Scores can be reported to Tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com. Doing so is simple. All you need to do is take a picture of the official scorebook for both teams and send it to us.

  • Chase McClung, Greenbrier West – McClung averaged 17.6 points across three games, helping the Cavaliers to a 2-1 record this week. He scored 27 in a tight contest against Meadow Bridge.
  • Colby Pishner, Nicholas County – Pishner scored 20 points against Midland Trail on Saturday, helping Nicholas County secure its first win of the season.
  • Sam Boothe, Mercer Christian – With the Cavaliers missing three starters, Sam Boothe stepped up, scoring 34 and 38 points in back-to-back contests. Both performances helped his team rally from first-half deficits to go 2-0 this past week.
  • Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East – Whitten continued his tear, averaging 26.5 points per game to go along with 11.5 rebounds per game. His contributions helped the Warriors to a 1-1 record this past week.
  • Shad Sauvage, James Monroe – Sauvage averaged 13.5 points per game this past week as James Monroe secured a 2-0 record this past week. Sauvage, who has rewritten the record book, has helped lead the Mavericks to an 11-1 mark.
  • Caleb Fuller, Bluefield – Fuller poured in 26 points as the Beavers beat Mingo Central in their only game this past week.
  • Kris Joyce, Princeton – Joyce was stellar for the Tigers in their return from quarantine this past week. He scored five points in the overtime period against Oak Hill and added 23 points total the next day in a win at Virginia High. For the week he averaged 17.5 points per game as the Tigers went 2-0.

Cast your vote below!

Who is your Week 7 Boys Basketball Player of the Week?

Chase McClung, Greenbrier West

Colby Pishner, Nicholas County

Sam Boothe, Mercer Christian

Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East

Shad Sauvage, James Monroe

Caleb Fuller, Bluefield

Kris Joyce, Princeton

Who is your Week 7 Boys Basketball Player of the Week?

Chase McClung, Greenbrier West 68 ( 1.43 % )

Colby Pishner, Nicholas County 982 ( 20.6 % )

Sam Boothe, Mercer Christian 82 ( 1.72 % )

Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East 311 ( 6.53 % )

Shad Sauvage, James Monroe 25 ( 0.52 % )

Caleb Fuller, Bluefield 517 ( 10.85 % )

Kris Joyce, Princeton 2781 ( 58.35 % )

2021-22 Player of the Week Winners

Week 1: Eli Allen, James Monroe

Week 2: Maddex McMillen, Beckley

Week 3: Chase McClung, Greenbrier West

Week 4: Kaden Smallwood, Greater Beckley

Week 5: Evan Colucci, Westside

Week 6: Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East

