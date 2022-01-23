Vanderbilt launches Cancer-Immu portal to predict response to immune checkpoint inhibitors
4 days ago
A new data portal called Cancer-Immu established by a team of Vanderbilt University Medical Center biostatisticians can help cancer clinicians and researchers predict which patients will respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors. With data from 3,652 samples for 16 cancer types, Cancer-Immu is the largest immune checkpoint blockade-related data portal...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination.
The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells.
Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted.
“It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist.
Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination.
“Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said.
Read more on the study here.
THURSDAY, Jan. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A drug used to treat several types of cancer is also an effective treatment for aggressive forms of endometrial cancer, the second most common cancer in women worldwide, a new clinical trial shows. The endometrium is the inner lining of the uterus. "These...
The researchers, in studying how polyps morph into colorectal cancer, have set a path for improved surveillance of the disease, harnessing precision medicine. A team of researchers based at Vanderbilt University (VU) reportedly have revealed some of the mechanisms through which polyps turn into colorectal cancer. The discovery could set the framework for improved surveillance for the type of cancer through the use of precision medicine.
TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Methods. Patients with MIBC from four independent cohorts were categorised into three...
DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) plays a crucial role in repair of DNA double-strand breaks by facilitating non-homologous end-joining. Inhibitors of DNA-PK have the potential to block DNA repair and enhance DNA-damaging agents. Peposertib (M3814) is a DNA-PK inhibitor that has shown preclinical activity in combination with DNA-damaging agents, including ionizing radiation (IR) and topoisomerase II inhibitors. Here we evaluated the activity of peposertib (M3814) in combination with radiation in a mouse xenograft model of HPV-associated cervical cancer. Athymic nude female mice with established tumors derived from HeLa cells injected into the flank were treated with vehicle alone (n"‰="‰3), IR alone (n"‰="‰4), and peposertib (M38814) in combination with IR (M3814"‰+"‰IR; n"‰="‰4). While IR alone was associated with a trend towards decreased tumor volume compared with untreated, only the M3814"‰+"‰IR treatment arm was associated with consistent and significant reduction in tumor burden, which correlated with higher levels of Î³-H2AX in tumor cells, a marker of double-strand DNA breaks. Our data support further clinical evaluation of the combination of peposertib (M38814) and IR in cervical cancer.
The phase 2/3 GRANITE-CRC-1L clinical trial has been initiated. The individualized neoantigen vaccine GRANITE, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy), has been dosed in a patient with newly diagnosed, metastatic, microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC), initiating the phase 2/3 GRANITE-CRC-1L trial, according to a press release by Gritstone bio, Inc.1.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) announces positive topline results from its registration-enabling clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its anti-PD-L1 antibody, cosibelimab, administered as a fixed dose of 800 mg every two weeks in patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). The study met its primary endpoint, with cosibelimab...
9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received notice from the USPTO that U.S. Patent Application No. 17/239,056 is allowed. The patent demonstrates that NM-102, which can prevent disruption of and/or restore the functional integrity of the ileal and/or colonic intestinal barrier, can improve the benefit of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) for cancer treatment.
Magnesium is important in the immune system’s ability to tackle pathogens and even cancer cells but that doesn't mean you should run to a supplement huckster or naturopath. It is magnesium in blood that is needed for T cells to operate efficiently and that means science and medicine, not woo.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Research presented here at the Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (GICS) included promising data in mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) locally advanced rectal cancer and BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer (CRC) but a miss in pancreatic cancer. 'Unprecedented' in dMMR Rectal Cancer. Single-agent PD-1 inhibition led to complete responses in 100% of patients...
The surface of all cells is covered with carbohydrates. On cancer cells, however, the carbohydrates often differ from the carbohydrates located on the surface of healthy cells. Professor Mads Hartvig Clausen and Postdoc Cecilia Romanò from DTU Chemistry are trying to exploit this difference to develop a cancer vaccine.
Checkpoint immunotherapies have revolutionized the way in which advanced melanoma is treated. Due to these and other new therapeutic options, patients are living longer, fuller lives than ever before despite advanced melanoma. However, up to 50% of patients don’t respond or go on to develop resistance to even our latest approved therapies. Thankfully, researchers such as MRA-funded investigator Roberto Tinoco, PhD, are hard at work discovering the next checkpoint inhibitors capable of revving up the immune system and fighting melanoma.
Finding the right medication for rheumatoid arthritis isn't easy, and a newer pill against the disease carries higher risks of heart attack, stroke and cancer than older RA drugs, a new clinical trial confirms. The study was mandated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after earlier safety signals about...
Awakening the immune system's instinct for destroying cancer, using two molecules located on the surface of macrophages: that's the promising avenue opening up from recent laboratory work of Dr. André Veillette. Director of the Molecular Oncology Research Unit of the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM) and a professor in...
Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (ALK-TKIs) have shown dramatic efficacy in patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer; however, complete response in these patients is rare. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the emergence and maintenance of drug-tolerant cells in ALK-rearranged lung cancer. Cell based-assays demonstrated that HER3 activation and mesenchymal-to-epithelial transition, mediated through ZEB1 proteins, help maintain cell survival and induce the emergence of ALK-TKI-tolerant cells. Compared with ALK-TKIs alone, cotreatment with pan-HER inhibitor afatinib and ALK-TKIs prevented tumor regrowth, leading to the eradication of tumors in ALK-rearranged tumors with mesenchymal features. Moreover, pre-treatment vimentin expression in clinical specimens obtained from patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer was associated with poor ALK-TKI treatment outcomes. These results demonstrated that HER3 activation plays a pivotal role in the emergence of ALK-TKI-tolerant cells. Furthermore, the inhibition of HER3 signals combined with ALK-TKIs dramatically improves treatment outcomes for ALK-rearranged lung cancer with mesenchymal features.
Patients with rheumatoid arthritis who received tofacitinib demonstrated a greater risk for major adverse cardiovascular events and cancer than those treated with TNF inhibitors, according to data in The New England Journal of Medicine. In the study — a safety trial ordered by the FDA following reports of increased lipid...
The study was published as a preprint on researchsquare.com and has not yet been peer reviewed. The response of IDH-wild type recurrent glioblastoma to vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors can be predicted by the pretreatment MRI contrast enhancing pattern. With predominantly contrast enhancing lesions, bevacizumab prolongs progression-free survival (PFS)...
Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) treatment can result in endocrine immune-related adverse events (irAEs), including pituitary dysfunction. Quick diagnosis of secondary adrenal insufficiency (AI) is challenging because no universal definition of ICI-induced secondary AI has been agreed. The aim of this study was to clarify the clinical features of ICI-induced secondary AI that can be used for screening in standard clinical practice. This retrospective study was performed using the medical records of patients who received ICIs at Hirosaki University Hospital between 1 September 2014 and 31 January 2021. Longitudinal clinical data of patients who developed AI were analyzed and compared with the data of thyroid irAEs. Regression analysis showed a significant correlation between ICI-induced secondary AI and absolute or relative eosinophil counts at pre-onset of AI, as well as differences or rate of increase in eosinophil counts at baseline and at pre-onset. Absolute eosinophil counts"‰>"‰198.36/ÂµL or relative eosinophil counts"‰>"‰5.6% at pre-onset, and a difference of 65.25/ÂµL or a rate of eosinophil count increase of 1.97 between the baseline and at pre-onset showed the best sensitivity and specificity. This is the first report to demonstrate that eosinophil counts can be a predictor of ICI-induced secondary AI.
Newswise — The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the urgency for science to continue unraveling how viruses infect and how immune systems respond to such threats. University of California San Diego researchers studying how small worms defend themselves against pathogens have discovered a gene that acts as a cell’s first-line response against infection. Division of Biological Sciences Postdoctoral Scholar Vladimir Lažetić, Professor Emily Troemel and their colleagues at UC San Diego and the New York University Grossman School of Medicine identified the key role of “ZIP-1,” a protein called a transcription factor, which helps convert genetic information from DNA to messenger RNA.
AMGN - Free Report) announced that the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved its KRAS inhibitor, Lumakras (sotorasib). The drug is now approved in Japan for the treatment of KRAS G12C-mutated positive unresectable, advanced/recurrent non-small-cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) in patients whose disease has progressed following systemic anti-cancer therapy.
