Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. On Thursday, the NBA revealed the starters for the 2022 All-Star game, and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic didn't make the cut after two consecutive seasons of starting on All-Star Weekend.

NBA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO