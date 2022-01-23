ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Second fire started at homeless camp in Colorado this weekend

By Jessica Snouwaert
Firefighter responded to grass fire started at a homeless encampment in Colorado Springs Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a "small" grass fire at a homeless encampment near The Citadel mall Sunday afternoon, firefighters tweeted.

Crews responded near the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Chelton Road before 12:15 p.m. to a blaze that was "putting up a lot of smoke" but no injuries were reported, the agency said.

The fire was at least the second time firefighters extinguished a fire at a homeless camp this weekend. Crews were called to the Mission Trace Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive early Saturday morning.

Fire danger in Colorado Springs remains elevated due to lack of moisture this winter.

rosales jr
4d ago

Denver has 11 million for them we should help send them to pied piper polis so they can all share in it.

