Well, New Jersey Devils fans, this stinks. The team stinks and everything about this season has been pretty negative. Tuesday night’s attendance numbers came in at 10,382 people which is just under 63 percent full. And that number seems generous. Nobody wants to go watch this team play hockey and certainly not spend their hard earned money on it. People did not even want to buy the six dollar tickets going on Stubhub. Anyway, there is nothing worth talking about with this team currently, So, let’s go back to the Pucks and Pitchforks staff preseason predictions. We are only going to break down mine.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO