Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers roll past Northwestern despite missing Ivey

Sophomore guard Ethan Morton dunks the ball on a fast break around Northwestern's Robbie Beran on Sunday. David Hickery | Senior Photographer

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson passed the ball on a fast break after a missed Northwestern shot to sophomore guard Ethan Morton, who landed a massive dunk, putting Purdue back on track from a back-and-forth first half.

Mackey Arena, true to form, exploded.

Morton’s dunk gave the Boilermakers momentum for their 80-60 win over the Wildcats and got them back into the form they had been missing since the waning minutes of the Indiana game.

Coming off of a devastating loss against the rival Hoosiers Thursday night, the No. 4 Purdue men’s basketball team came back home to Mackey Arena and took down Northwestern, despite missing its leading scorer.

Purdue announced right before the game that sophomore guard Jaden Ivey suffered a hip flexor injury at the game at Indiana, and he would be out for Sunday’s game.

Another sold out Mackey crowd motivated the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) back to their former selves. Even without Ivey, the bounce-back first half highlighted with dunks and 3-pointers propelled the team to a 40-28 halftime lead over the Wildcats (9-7, 2-5 Big Ten).

The first half started off with scoring woes for both teams.

Sophomore center Zach Edey hit on a couple of early buckets to get Purdue going, but it seemed to be a struggle for both teams to get consistent points.

It was a show of the underclassmen in this game. Both freshmen and sophomore Boilermakers accounted for 13 of Purdue’s 22 points in the first 14 minutes of the game. The performances by freshman forward Caleb Furst and Edey kept the Boilers alive.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was the leading scorer for Purdue in the first half, racking up 16 points, including four 3-point shots. Edey was second in line with 8 points and five rebounds. Furst also had a big impact, scoring 7 points and grabbing three rebounds in seven minutes.

The second half started with multiple Northwestern buckets cutting Purdue’s lead down to 5 in the first two minutes of play. But with the Wildcats in quick foul trouble with three early fouls, Purdue was able to capitalize with 8 points of its own, including two huge 3-point shots from junior guard Isaiah Thompson.

Early in the half two controversial play stoppages called on Zach Edey and senior forward Trevion Williams sent Mackey into a complete frenzy. Loud boos lasted an entire timeout break.

Williams received a disputed foul call, and Edey was prevented from dunking the ball off of a rebound when the officials blew the ball dead for an injured Chase Audige at the other end of the court. The crowd’s reaction to that call lasted through the next two possessions, and the arena sang Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” during a timeout, accompanied by the Boiler band.

It was a 3-point party for both sides late in the second half, with five 3s made in three minutes of play. Stefanovic really got the Mackey crowd going with his addition of three more 3-point shots in the half.

Purdue’s efficient scoring and improvement on defense in the second half led them to the much needed bounce-back victory against the Wildcats.

Stefanovic had a commanding lead in scoring for the Boilermakers, getting 22 points and two rebounds. Both Edey and Williams finished the game with double-doubles at 12 points apiece and senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. also added 10 points.

The Boilermakers will next travel to Iowa City, Iowa, to take on the Hawkeyes Thursday night. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. on FS1.