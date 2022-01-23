ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue women’s tennis cruise past Xavier to remain undefeated

By STAFF REPORTS
 4 days ago
The Purdue women’s tennis team earned its second clean sweep of the year against Xavier (2-1) on Saturday.

The commanding 7-0 victory came off the backs of both its singles and doubles players, keeping the Boilers (3-0) undefeated this season. The Boilermakers have had a hot start to the year, winning 5-2, 7-0 and 7-0 in the first three dual matches respectively.

Junior Csilla Fodor and freshman Tara Milic kicked off the event with a 6-4 victory. The early lead was followed up with the Musketeers' only win of the night then a Purdue win from freshman Juana Larranaga and freshman Carmen Gallardo Guevara to grab the opening point.

In singles, sophomore Rut Galindo coasted to an easy 6-1, 7-5 win which was followed up by a win from senior Seria Shimizu. Fodor and Larranaga won two more matches, which were crucial to the team's win.

Milic won in a nail-biter final set that saw the freshman fight back from a terrible first set, in which she lost 1-6.

The Boilers will play against Bowling Green next Saturday at noon in the Schwartz Tennis Center.

