Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on the Staying Power of ‘American Dad’

Airing on the TBS cable channel, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.
