Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on the Staying Power of ‘American Dad’

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on...

www.corydontimes.com

LOS ANGELES, CA
WSVN-TV

Popular ‘American Dad’ series airs 17th season on Netflix Monday

Today, we’re celebrating Father’s Day. Actually, we’re celebrating one father: “American Dad.”. The animated comedy is now on Netflix and kicking off it’s 17th season Monday. Seems like a perfect time to meet two of the faces behind the American Dad voices. Hayley Smith, a.k.a....
TV & VIDEOS
Eyewitness News

American Dad voice actors join Great Day

A new season for the adult animated series American Dad is coming. Joining Great Day are two of the voice actors of the show: Dee Bradley Baker and Rachael MacFarlane!
TV SERIES
Rachael Macfarlane
Dee Bradley Baker
tvseriesfinale.com

American Dad!: Season 18? Has the TBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the TBS cable channel, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

American Dad!: Season 17 Ratings

Once again, fans of American Dad! don’t have to worry about the series being cancelled. It’s already been renewed for seasons 18 and 19 on TBS. Is it sure to be renewed for season 20? Stay tuned. An animated comedy series, the American Dad! TV show stars the...
TV SERIES
KHOU

The voices of "American Dad!" discuss what to expect in the new season

HOUSTON — "American Dad!" centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life.
HOUSTON, TX
Corydon Times-Republican

bubbleblabber.com

Review: American Dad “Langley Dollar Listings”

American Dad begins a new season with Francine and Roger at odds after an opening as a realtor on a popular house flipping reality show, “Langley Dollar Listings,” becomes available. Francine is excited for a change of pace in her life, but the unreasonable complications of her new job give her pause, not to mention Roger’s growing resentment towards her.
TV SERIES
