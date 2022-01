Organizers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have made changes to the street circuit in Jeddah in order to improve sightlines for drivers ahead of this year’s race. Saudi Arabia hosted its first grand prix in December of last year, as it held the penultimate round of the 2021 season. This year it will take what it plans to be its usual position of a March race date — forming a back-to-back event with the season opener in Bahrain — but tweaks to the track have already been made following concerns from some drivers of not being able to see what is immediately around a high-speed corner in racing situations.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO