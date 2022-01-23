ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

3 wounded in shooting outside Waffle House in northern Tennessee

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOYil_0dtdlMcf00
Waffle House shooting: Three people were wounded by gunfire and others were hurt by shards of glass after a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House in northern Tennessee. (Jason Davis/Getty Images )

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House early Sunday in northern Tennessee, authorities said.

One man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and was in critical but stable condition, WZTV-TV reported. Two other people who were wounded drove or were taken to area hospitals, the television station reported. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening, police said.

Several people were also injured from shards of glass, WTVF-TV reported.

According to Clarksville Police Department spokesperson Scott Beaubien, police received several calls at about 2:55 a.m., ClarksvilleNow.com reported.

Police responding found the injured people outside the restaurant. Officers said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, WKRN-TV reported.

The shooting comes nearly four years after a man opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, killing four people.

Travis Reinking, 32, faces multiple murder charges in the April 22, 2018, shooting. He was arrested the next day after a 34-hour search, The Tennessean reported.

Jury selection in Reinking’s trial begins Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

No arrests have been made in the Clarksville shooting, WZTV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Law enforcement officers fatally shot a man walking on an interstate in Nashville Thursday afternoon, a deadly encounter that shut down traffic on a normally bustling travel corridor in Tennessee, authorities said. The 37-year-old man was agitated and carrying a box cutter in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman facing charges connected to armed robbery

DAYTON — A Dayton woman is facing charges in connection to the armed robbery of a pickup truck. Cassandra Huff, 31, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, grand theft auto and receiving stolen property, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
WHIO Dayton

Man found guilty of altering court order in Greene County

FAIRBORN — A Greene County Jury has convicted a man on multiple criminal offenses. Raymond Saunders, 38, was found guilty of one count of felony tampering with government records, telecommunications fraud, obstructing official business and two counts of interference with custody. The charges were connected to an incident that...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

HOUSTON — (AP) — A suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in a shootout, stealing a car and barricading himself inside a home, authorities said. The incident began about 2:40 p.m. Thursday as officers responded to a family disturbance...
HOUSTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Waffle House#Murder#Police#Wztv Tv#Clarksvillenow Com#Wkrn Tv#Tennessean#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Man killed by Brightline commuter train in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man attempting to cross railroad tracks in South Florida was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a high-speed commuter train, authorities said. The incident occurred at a crossing in Hollywood, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The man attempted to cross the tracks as the Brightline train was coming, Hollywood Police Department Officer Christian Lata told the newspaper.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WHIO Dayton

Alabama inmate Matthew Reeves executed by lethal injection

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama inmate convicted for the shotgun slaying of a Selma man in 1996 was executed by lethal injection on Thursday night. Matthew Reeves, 43, was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m. CST at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. He had no final words as he was led to the gurney in the execution chamber, AL.com reported.
ATMORE, AL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
58K+
Followers
84K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy