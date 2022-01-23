ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Miguel Angel Jiménez beats Steven Alker in playoff in PGA Tour Champions season opener

By Todd Kelly
 4 days ago
In this file photo, Miguel Angel Jimenez and his caddie Clifford Botha at Timuquana Country Club in Florida. (Photo: Garry Smits/Florida Times-Union)

Miguel Angel Jiménez lit his victory cigar once again.

In the final round of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai with a Saturday finish, Jiménez edged Steven Alker on the second playoff hole in the PGA Tour Champions 2022 season opener.

Jiménez birdied the 18th hole to force the bonus golf then made par each time they replayed the 18th in the playoff, as Alker bogeyed it the second time through.

“It’s a nice way to start a season,” said Jiménez, who has won this event two times before. “It’s nice to be here, winning again in Hualalai. The golf course, I like it very much. The golf course is set up in beautiful condition this year.”

Bernhard Langer is the only other three-time winner of the tournament. Jiménez now has 11 Champions tour victories.

Alker had a birdie try on the first playoff hole that would have won it but he missed. “It was fun to get in position and have a chance,” he said.

Vijay Singh and Stephen Ames finished tied for third. David Toms was solo fifth. Ernie Els, who led after the second round, shot a 70 and ended up in a tie for sixth with Retief Goosen.

David Duval, making his Champions tour debut after turning 50 last November, shot a 72 Sunday and tied for 34th.

The Mitsubishi is a winners-only event from the previous season but this time around, they had winners from the last two years as well as senior major champions from the last five years, along with a few sponsor exemptions.

Golf
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After hitting a shank on the range, Adam Schenk makes eight straight birdies, shoots a 62, grabs share of Farmers Insurance Open lead

SAN DIEGO – Adam Schenk celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday. The party continued on Thursday. In search of his first PGA Tour title, Schenk made eight consecutive birdies – falling just one shy of the record – and added two more to fire a career-low, 10-under 62 on the North Course at Torrey Pines in the second round to grab a share of the lead in the Farmers Insurance Open.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Farmers Insurance Open Friday tee times, TV and ESPN+ streaming info

The PGA Tour’s West Coast swing has moved from the Coachella desert to the San Diego coast for this week’s 2022 Farmers Insurance Open. While a handful of stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth missed the weekend cut, three players took advantage of the North Course at Torrey Pines to tie for the 36-hole lead. Adam Schenk, world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas all sit tied at 13 under with Cameron Tringale (12 under) and Peter Malnati (11 under) rounding out the top five.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tennis World Usa

Miguel Angel Jimenez: "A great way to start"

Miguel Angel Jimenez still on the shields. At the age of 58, the Spaniard returned to win on the PGA Tour Champions. He did it in Hawaii, winning the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, valid for the tour of professionals over 50. A competition, the one played on the field of Hualalai,...
GOLF
