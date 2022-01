Over the weekend, Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles and his charities by the Queen. The duties and titles have been returned to the Queen until redistribution. This all comes after the US court decided to refuse dismissal of a civil lawsuit pertaining to a case involving sexual assault. Prince Andrew was in apparent tears when told by the Queen of his duties being revoked. We have more on this story and others in today’s Entertainment News!

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO