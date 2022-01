Parents with young children at home are likely familiar with a chorus of pleas to do exactly the same things as mom or dad, and if you’ve outfitted your home gym with an indoor cycle or exercise bike, your kiddo may be looking to join in on the fun. Unfortunately, unless you have taller tweens or teenagers, most stationary bikes and spin bikes for adults are too big for kids and too difficult to pedal. Even the most adjustable standard exercise bikes rarely can fit any rider shy of five feet tall. However, with the rise in popularity of exercise equipment for homes, some toy companies and physical education brands have come out with stationary bikes for kids.

YOUTUBE ・ 7 DAYS AGO