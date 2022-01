Managed service providers (MSPs) operate in a challenging and competitive marketplace. Small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers increasingly view as commodities the core IT infrastructure support services MSPs have long provided. At the same time, competitors are growing larger and more sophisticated as industry consolidation continues. Private equity investments have created more than 80 MSP platforms that are aggressively pursuing add-on acquisition opportunities. FOCUS Investment Banking has been an active participant in the consolidation closing MSP transactions with 34 parties in North America over the last 24 months.

