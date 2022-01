Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are experiencing plenty of firsts now that they are officially a couple. And the Summer House cast members just hit a major one. On January 27, Lindsay celebrated Carl's birthday for the first time as his girlfriend. She marked the occasion with a touching tribute on Instagram that included several photos from the couple's courtship so far. "Happy birthday to my BABE!!!" Lindsay began her super sweet birthday message for Carl. "I’m not going to get too mushy (even though I really want to, and have so much to say) but as I look at these photos, I tear up with pride and happiness at the man you are today, and I couldn’t be happier to celebrate the day you were born!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO