Bucks at Cavaliers—Giannis is probable with a knee. Allen, Lopez and Matthews out for Milwaukee. On the Cleveland side Markkanen is out. Milwaukee won all three on their completed home stand following their 133-127 home win to Sacramento Kings. They have failed to cover six of eight as the Bucks sit 20th in offensive efficiency scoring 109 points per 100 possessions while surrendering 107.3. Cleveland has won seven of eight with their 95-93 home win to New York Knicks. Cavs fourth in defensive efficiency in this span allowing 105.7 points per 100 possessions while scoring 110.4 per 100. Play Cleveland +4.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO