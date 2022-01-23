ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs 1/23/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs meet in NBA action on Sunday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET in the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Philadelphia 76ers are 26-19, second-place in the Atlantic Division, and are 3 games behind Brooklyn for the lead. Philadelphia is top...

