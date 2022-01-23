Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs 1/23/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Matchup Preview (1/26/22) The San Antonio Spurs host the surprising Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night. The Grizzlies cooled off from their 11 game winning streak and have since gone 2-3. A large portion of their recent slide can be blamed on injuries as the Grizzlies have seen key starters miss the past few games. In their last game, they lost 104-91 to the Mavericks despite Ja Morant’s heroic performance of 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. Luka Doncic could not be stopped; he went on to produce 37 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. The Grizzlies are smashing pre-season predictions and currently sit at 3rd in the tough Western Conference. The majority of their success can be attributed to MVP-candidate Ja Morant, who is averaging 25.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 6.9 APG. Morant’s teammates have blossomed this season, though, on the way to perfectly complementing Morant’s game. Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Tyus Jones, and Kyle Anderson are all game time decisions, while Dillon Brooks remains out. The return of these players would be a huge boost for a Grizzlies team that is fighting to retain their current home court status.

