Could This Public Access Lagoon Finally Give Lafayette the Sunny Beach Experience it Deserves?

By DJ Digital
 4 days ago
How many times have you been completely drenched in summer sweat and wondered to yourself why we don't have some type of public watering hole to help curb this south Louisiana heat?

While there is plenty of water in the swampy basins and bayous that make up our great state, I don't think anyone would consider that to be a viable (or safe) option when it comes to tackling the levels of humidity and heat that we are accustomed to in Louisiana.

What if I told you that we could possibly get a full beachfront experience without having to head to Destin, Orange Beach, or any of the popular destinations along the Gulf Coast that give us that necessary combination of surf, sand, and sunshine.

Last week, a friend sent me a link asking if I heard anything about a man-made beach coming to Lafayette. When I clicked through it took me to the official website for Crystal Lagoons®—a company that specializes in creating public lagoons for cities and towns in an almost tailor-made fashion.

Public Access Lagoons™ developments bring turquoise waters and white sand beaches to the city, allowing developers to create idyllic beach life just steps away from people’s homes while generating a new business through ticketed entry to the lagoon and year-round entertainment including water sports, concerts, weddings, events, trade shows, day clubs, restaurants, retail, and more. This innovative concept has been patented as a system and business method by Crystal Lagoons®

Of course, I was skeptical about the idea of Lafayette (or anywhere in Acadiana) getting something like this because the idea is such a no-brainer, you would imagine that someone would have made the investment long ago—right?

Crystal Lagoons

Plus, do we really need anything beyond the options we currently have to beat the heat? Are the splash pads we have satisfactory? Is the combination of the Red's pool and Cajun Palms enough to fight back against the sweltering temps?

Facebook, Nicole Lopez

There's also that failed attempt at a water park between Lafayette and Lake Charles that has stood the test of time (and hurricanes) to serve as a reminder—almost seeming to say "don't even try it" every time we zoom by.

But for all intents and purposes, there is really nothing fancy about this concept. It's literally just a hole in the ground (albeit with a LOT of science and engineering involved).

There seem to be lots of options when it comes to retail, live entertainment, and even a heated and covered option that could extend the availability of the lagoon during those months when the temperatures are cool and icy.

Crystal Lagoons

Oh, I almost forgot the part that lends this any credibility. As I scrolled to the bottom of the site, a section that touted some of the projects that Crystal Lagoons® had in various phases included "Acadiana, Louisiana."

Crystal Lagoons

While we know that isn't an official city or town, it's the name that refers to our region and it's also enough to wonder "what the heck do they have going on here?" I reached out and got an auto-reply. I'm hoping they reach out soon to offer up more information, but in the meantime, I'm curious to hear your feedback.

Is this something that is needed in south Louisiana, and if so—would you frequent the lagoon? Would you pay a fee or some type of membership if necessary?

Let me know, and get more info on this public access lagoon as well as other Louisiana towns that are reportedly in one of the various phases of concept here on their official Crystal Lagoons® website.

Comments / 15

Biden Sux
4d ago

when I was a kid before I-49 years ago there was a place called carnival Beach just outside of Lafayette. It was always packed and it was affordable back then. They offered almost the same thing as this one. Hope to see another one of these in the future

Reply(1)
7
Cyndi Strickland
4d ago

I really do hope Crystal Lagoons can snag the Acadiana area. It would be such a great getaway with all the hassle of packing, hotel searches and food venue decisions.

Reply
3
Ovelia Alfred
4d ago

it would be awesome for business and hotel resorts around there. especially in the spring and summer time. but in the fall & winter time have something else going on for the surrounding areas to do. it would bring in good revenue for the surrounding areas and state.

Reply
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
