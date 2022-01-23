ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palin's trial against New York Times tests the 'Sullivan standard'

 4 days ago

Brian Stelter explains the legal standard set by the New York...

The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
Sarah Palin
Brian Stelter
Jeffrey Toobin
The Independent

Moderator fired from anti-work subreddit after disastrous Fox News interview

The popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, which focuses on ways to reform exploitative labour systems and in which users commiserate over pandemic working conditions, has removed a moderator following a contentious Fox News interview.Moderator “Abolishwork”, real name Doreen Ford, appeared on Jesse Watters’ show on Fox News earlier this week.In the aftermath of the testy exchange in which the host was openly contemptuous about the movement, the forum went private.A statement from the forum posted on Reddit on Thursday reads: “Regarding Abolishwork, we are planning to remove her from her moderation duties and have contacted the admins for the removal...
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
People

Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Masking Tension Reports in Supreme Court: 'I'm Choosing to Be Safe'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is speaking out amid reports of mask-related tension between herself and fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch. While appearing virtually on Tamron Hall's eponymous show Wednesday, the host asked Sotomayor, 67, about the "rare statement" she and Gorsuch, 54, released last week, denying that she had asked him to wear a face mask, amid her own ongoing decision to do so.
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Biden’s hot mic drop: ‘What happens when you’ve been on Zoom for two years’

Late-night hosts assessed a hot mic moment for Joe Biden on Monday, in which the president insulted a Fox News reporter. At the tail end of a press conference, Fox News’s White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, asked whether Biden viewed inflation as a potential political liability ahead of the midterms this year. His rostrum microphone still on, Biden was heard responding, sarcastically, “that’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”
Variety

Who Will Replace Chris Cuomo? Even CNN Doesn’t Seem Sure (Yet)

Let’s get after it: Even as CNN puts much of its energy into launching a new streaming-video hub, it’s also trying to figure out how to replace Chris Cuomo in its pivotal 9 p.m. time slot. Some staffers at the WarnerMedia network believe CNN has been holding the equivalent of on-air tryouts in recent weeks, turning over the 9 p.m. hour to hosts like Michael Smerconish, Laura Coates and Brianna Keilar. Jim Acosta, the former White House reporter turned weekend anchor, takes a turn this week. Both he and Keilar have held forth under the program banner, “Democracy in Peril,” a...
The Independent

Candace Owens faces mockery after suggesting Americans want her on Supreme Court

Conservative critic Candace Owens was mocked online after she suggested that Americans wanted her to be the next Supreme Court justice following the retirement of Stephen Breyer.Ms Owens noticed her name was trending on Twitter and asked in a tweet: “Am I really trending because America wants me to be the next Supreme Court justice? What an honour! (sic).”Shortly after president Joe Biden announced he would nominate his pick for the Supreme Court to fill Mr Breyer’s seat before the end of February, she again took to Twitter to share her remark.During his campaign for the presidency, Mr Biden had...
Deadline

The Washington Post Promotes Matea Gold And Philip Rucker, Plans Expansion Of National Coverage And ‘Visual Storytelling’

The Washington Post has named Matea Gold as national editor and Philip Rucker as deputy national editor, with plans to expand the department in a drive toward more visual storytelling. Gold succeeds Steven Ginsberg, who was named one of the Post’s managing editors last month. Gold had served as acting national editor since then. Rucker, co-author of the recent I Alone Can Fix It with Carol Leonnig and an analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, is moving to a management role. “We’re really going to double down on our ability to assess the state of democracy at this time and the stresses that...
