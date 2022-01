If there’s two things actor Hugh Jackman is known for, one of them is, without question, his role as Wolverine in the earlier run of X-Men movies. But on the more personal side, the Australian legend is also known for his tireless devotion to one of the best relationships in Hollywood, through his marriage to wife Deborah Ann Furness. After almost 25 years of marriage, Jackman is still showing her nothing but praise, thanks to a recent social media post where he brags about his wife receiving a pretty big honor.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO