Bob Costas slams IOC for keeping Olympics in China

The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday that it has spoken with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai again and plans to meet her in Beijing during next month's Winter Games. Peng, a former world number one in doubles, has been the subject of worldwide concern since alleging in November that she had been "forced" into sex by former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli during an on-off relationship. Beijing's censors swiftly scrubbed the allegation from China's tightly controlled Internet and the 36-year-old was not seen in public for nearly three weeks. Zhang has not commented on the allegations while Peng has since made brief appearances that have been widely pushed by Chinese state media reporters as proof of her freedom and well-being.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO