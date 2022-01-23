ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bob Costas slams IOC for keeping Olympics in China

Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Legendary broadcaster Bob Costas previews the obstacles associated with covering...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

China’s Xi meets with IOC’s Bach in Beijing ahead of Games

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Tuesday, just over a week before the start of the Winter Games, in a rare in-person encounter with a foreign visitor during the pandemic. Xi, who has not left China since COVID-19 first emerged,...
SPORTS
Advertising Age

IOC hires Uncommon to create Winter Olympics campaign

The International Olympic Committee has appointed London's Uncommon Creative Studio to create the ad campaign for the Beijing Winter Olympics, now just days away from opening on February 4. The first ad for the Games from Uncommon, a cinematic film in which ordinary people around the world mirror the movements...
ENTERTAINMENT
104.1 WIKY

Olympics-IOC says it talked to China’s Peng Shuai last week

ATHENS (Reuters) -The International Olympic Committee talked with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and will meet her in Beijing during next month’s Winter Olympics, it said on Wednesday. Peng’s situation became a matter of concern in November when the former women’s number one doubles player alleged that...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Costas
AFP

IOC to meet Peng Shuai during Beijing Olympics

The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday that it has spoken with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai again and plans to meet her in Beijing during next month's Winter Games. Peng, a former world number one in doubles, has been the subject of worldwide concern since alleging in November that she had been "forced" into sex by former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli during an on-off relationship. Beijing's censors swiftly scrubbed the allegation from China's tightly controlled Internet and the 36-year-old was not seen in public for nearly three weeks. Zhang has not commented on the allegations while Peng has since made brief appearances that have been widely pushed by Chinese state media reporters as proof of her freedom and well-being.
TENNIS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hong Kong economy grows 6.4% in 2021

BEIJING — (AP) — Hong Kong’s economy grew by 6.4% last year after activity weakened as anti-coronavirus controls were tightened. Economic output expanded by 4.8% over a year earlier in the three months ending in December, down from the previous quarter’s 5.5%, government data showed Friday.
TRAVEL
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Olympics-IOC says it talked to China’s Peng Shuai last week

ATHENS (Reuters) -The International Olympic Committee talked with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and will meet her in Beijing during next month’s Winter Olympics, it said on Wednesday. Peng’s situation became a matter of concern in November when the former women’s number one doubles player alleged that...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Ioc
Metro International

Olympics-IOC says it talked to China’s Peng Shuai last week

ATHENS (Reuters) -The International Olympic Committee talked with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and will meet her in Beijing during next month’s Winter Olympics, it said on Wednesday. Peng’s situation became a matter of concern in November when the former women’s number one doubles player alleged that...
TENNIS
wibqam.com

Olympics-IOC says it talked to China’s Peng Shuai last week

ATHENS (Reuters) -The International Olympic Committee talked with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and will meet her in Beijing during next month’s Winter Olympics, it said on Wednesday. Peng’s situation became a matter of concern in November when the former women’s number one doubles player alleged that...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy