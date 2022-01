Raw's final build to the Royal Rumble took place last night. In advance of their WWE Championship match on Saturday, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley met for a weigh-in. Lesnar continued to disrespect Lashley and not take him seriously, showing up to the weigh-in in jeans, a flannel jacket, and a cowboy hat. When it was time for him to step on the scale, the cowboy hat was the only thing that Lesnar would take off.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO