Where do Oklahoma's four College Football Playoff entrants rank all-time among CFP teams?

Oklahoma has been good enough and fortunate enough to make the College Football Playoff four times since its inception ahead of the 2014 college football season.

The Sooners earned their way into the College Football Playoff in the 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, meaning OU has advanced into college football’s final four exactly 50% of the time.

OU has been unfortunate enough to lose each of its four appearances in the playoffs.

Clemson rallied from a halftime deficit and beat Oklahoma, 37-17, to end the 2015 season. In 2017, Oklahoma and Georgia played a classic Rose Bowl won by the Bulldogs in double overtime, 54-48, when Georgia running back Sony Michel burst through for a 27-yard game-winning score.

The last two appearances weren’t particularly close. In 2018, Alabama jumped in front of Oklahoma 28-0 and went on to win, 45-34. Against LSU in 2019, Joe Burrow and the Tigers dominated OU, winning 63-28.

In an ESPN+ story, ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked all 32 college football playoff teams, and here’s where Oklahoma’s entrants checked in.

No. 30 – 2019 Oklahoma

Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Kennedy Brooks, the Sooners beat Baylor in overtime of the 2019 Big 12 Championship game, 30-23, to advance into the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed.

After three years at No. 1, Lincoln Riley’s 2019 Sooners ranked only third in offensive SP+, and the defense wasn’t good enough to make up for this smidgen of offensive mortality. They rolled to 7-0 but stumbled against Kansas State and eked out four tight wins in their final five games. That was enough to earn the Sooners their fourth CFP appearance in five years, but they got destroyed in the Peach Bowl. – Connelly, ESPN.

No. 26 – 2015 Oklahoma

It was the Sooners’ first appearance in the playoff. Despite an early loss to Texas, Oklahoma won its final seven games ahead of the playoffs behind first-year starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Bob Stoops’ Sooners headed into 2015 with a new offensive coordinator (Lincoln Riley) and a transfer quarterback (Baker Mayfield), and after a disappointing 2014, OU reignited. The Sooners won a loaded Big 12 and were 3.5-point favorites against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. They even took a 17-16 lead into halftime. Clemson shifted into fifth gear in the second half, however, and sent the Sooners home with a 20-point loss. – Connelly, ESPN.

No. 23 – 2018 Oklahoma

Replacing Baker Mayfield at quarterback was no easy ask, but Kyler Murray carved out a Heisman Trophy-winning season and wound up as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

OU lost Baker Mayfield but somehow improved offensively. Kyler Murray threw for 4,361 yards and rushed for 1,001, and the Sooners topped 45 points 10 times. The defense, however, was dreck. Lincoln Riley fired coordinator Mike Stoops six games in, but the Sooners allowed 44 points per game over their final six contests and gave up 31 first-half points to Alabama in the Orange Bowl. That was too much for even Murray to overcome. – Connelly, ESPN.

No. 19 – 2017 Oklahoma

This is the team that fans feel let a potential national championship slip through the Sooners’ grasp. From the infamous squib kick to the second-half failures in the Rose Bowl, Mayfield’s career-ending at OU against Georgia in the fashion it did still stings for Oklahoma fans.

After a bumpy start, Lincoln Riley’s first Sooners squad found its top gear midway through 2017, winning its final six Big 12 games by an average of 23 points, earning Baker Mayfield the Heisman Trophy and surging to a 31-14 first-half lead over Georgia in the Rose Bowl. The Sooners couldn’t hold on, though. Georgia came back twice to force overtime, and OU was done in by a blocked field goal and a Sony Michel TD run. – Connelly, ESPN.

Of college football playoff teams that failed to win a game, only 2014 Alabama (No. 16) and 2019 Ohio State (No. 11) ranked higher than the 2017 Sooners in Connelly’s rankings.

2020 Alabama was No. 1 on Connelly’s list, 2019 LSU was No. 2, 2018 Clemson was No. 3, 2021 Georgia was No. 4 and 2017 Alabama was No. 5.

