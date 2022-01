ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Francis Howell school board voted to extend the district's mask requirement as case rates remain high due to the omicron variant of COVID-19. The district's mask requirement was set to expire Friday, but the board voted Thursday night to extend it through Feb. 4, a Friday. The district will automatically go to a mask-optional plan on the following Monday, but leaders said they can call an emergency meeting if conditions require more changes.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO