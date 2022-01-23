Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on the Staying Power of ‘American Dad’

After the firestorm earlier this month caused by caused by racist (and deleted) Facebook posts by “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennie Nguyen, Bravo announced Tuesday that she has been fired from the show. It had recently begun filming its third season in Utah with Nguyen, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow returning. All of the cast members have posted critically about Nguyen’s deleted social media posts — with Shah especially blasting her — and Nguyen had offered an apology.
On Tuesday, Bravo announced it has cut ties with Nguyen.
Nguyen is Vietnamese American,...
