ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on the Staying Power of ‘American Dad’

By Scott Fishman, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

American Dad fans have three big new reasons to be excited about the future of the Smith family. Last month, TBS recognized its popularity by renewing the show for Seasons 18 and 19… ahead of its coming...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

American Dad!: Season 17 Ratings

Once again, fans of American Dad! don’t have to worry about the series being cancelled. It’s already been renewed for seasons 18 and 19 on TBS. Is it sure to be renewed for season 20? Stay tuned. An animated comedy series, the American Dad! TV show stars the...
TV SERIES
KHOU

The voices of "American Dad!" discuss what to expect in the new season

HOUSTON — "American Dad!" centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life.
HOUSTON, TX
bubbleblabber.com

Review: American Dad “Langley Dollar Listings”

American Dad begins a new season with Francine and Roger at odds after an opening as a realtor on a popular house flipping reality show, “Langley Dollar Listings,” becomes available. Francine is excited for a change of pace in her life, but the unreasonable complications of her new job give her pause, not to mention Roger’s growing resentment towards her.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Dee Bradley Baker
Person
Rachael Macfarlane
Person
Wendy Schaal
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Allison Dunbar: Meet Ron Perlman's New Fiancee

Actor Ron Perlman is engaged to comedian Allison Dunbar, who confirmed the news on Instagram on Jan. 25. She posted a montage of videos and photos of the two together, and called the Sons of Anarchy star "tres hot." Dunbar is a veteran actress and comedian, and a member of The Groundlings comedy troupe in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Dad#Tbs#Cia
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian comments on Tristan Thompson paternity drama for the first time

Khloé Kardashian has addressed the fact Tristan Thompson fathered a third child, with a subtle Instagram caption. Last month, basketball player Tristan made headlines when personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged she had given birth to his child, after getting pregnant while he was in a relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashian's Khloé.
NBA
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

Jennie Nguyen Fired by Bravo From ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

After the firestorm earlier this month caused by caused by racist (and deleted) Facebook posts by “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennie Nguyen, Bravo announced Tuesday that she has been fired from the show. It had recently begun filming its third season in Utah with Nguyen, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow returning. All of the cast members have posted critically about Nguyen’s deleted social media posts — with Shah especially blasting her — and Nguyen had offered an apology. On Tuesday, Bravo announced it has cut ties with Nguyen. Nguyen is Vietnamese American,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Goes off on RHOA Cast Member While Filming Season 14

It’s rumored the upcoming season of RHOA will be full of drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” went through a cast shakeup for the upcoming season. Season 14 welcomes Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton as first-time peach holders. Sheree Whitfield returned. Plus, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora remained. Interestingly enough, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are out. It’s also looking like NeNe Leakes won’t be back on the show anytime soon. Phaedra Parks also has no plans to return to RHOA but Kandi has already said she would leave the show if Phaedra returned. While some fans are missing their favorites, it’s been rumored that a lot of drama has already occurred while the cast filmed season 14.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

Milo Ventimiglia 'comfortable' with not having children

Milo Ventimiglia is "comfortably" not a father. The 44-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of patriarch Jack Pearson in 'This Is Us' but he insisted his work on the NBC drama series hasn't made him want to "rush into" parenthood any more than he ever thought about it.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy