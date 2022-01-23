Rachael MacFarlane & Dee Bradley Baker on the Staying Power of ‘American Dad’

It’s rumored the upcoming season of RHOA will be full of drama. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” went through a cast shakeup for the upcoming season. Season 14 welcomes Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton as first-time peach holders. Sheree Whitfield returned. Plus, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora remained. Interestingly enough, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are out. It’s also looking like NeNe Leakes won’t be back on the show anytime soon. Phaedra Parks also has no plans to return to RHOA but Kandi has already said she would leave the show if Phaedra returned. While some fans are missing their favorites, it’s been rumored that a lot of drama has already occurred while the cast filmed season 14.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO