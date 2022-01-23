ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

4 dead, 1 injured after shooting erupts at Inglewood house party

By Los Angeles Times, Carlos Saucedo
 4 days ago

Four people were killed and one person was wounded early Sunday after more than 40 rounds of ammunition were fired in an “ambush” shooting at a birthday house party in Inglewood. The city’s mayor called the shooting the worst act of violence in the city in years.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:43 a.m. to a house in the 1300 block of Park Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The house was an Airbnb short-term rental, one of the tenants said. Sources said those participating in the crime were gang-related, but officials said they didn’t know a motive for the shooting and were looking for suspects.

Two of the victims who were killed, Breahna Stines and Marneysha Hamilton, were sisters. Their mother, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Tiffney, said family had gathered Saturday at the home where the shooting took place to celebrate Stines’ 20th birthday, which was Sunday. Hamilton was 25.

“They both were outgoing, beautiful girls,” the mother said, sitting beside a display of candles and two large photographs of her daughters that had been placed on the sidewalk at the crime scene. “They both had futures ahead of them, and to have it taken away,” their mother said, her voice trailing off.

Read the full story on LATimes.com .

KTLA

KTLA

