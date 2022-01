After 15 seasons as the Saints' head coach, Sean Payton is stepping away from the team for an indefinite break, as CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday. The 58-year-old coach, who led New Orleans to its first and only Super Bowl championship in 2009, isn't necessarily retiring from football, with plans to potentially return to the sidelines down the road. But unless the Saints are truly committed to hiring a new coach only to replace him or her with Payton sometime after 2022, it's likely Payton's time with New Orleans is over for good.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO