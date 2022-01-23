ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshals Service employees have alleged racism for decades. Their case may finally be heard.

By Hannah Knowles
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time a jury awarded him $4 million, Matthew Fogg had spent about 13 years fighting to prove that racism derailed his career at the United States Marshals Service. Hearing the verdict in 1998, he wept. Weeks of testimony from more than 30 people had convinced jurors that...

