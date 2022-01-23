Anti-vaccine activists march in D.C. - a city that mandates coronavirus vaccines - to protest mandates

My husband and I were very surprised and even angry at finding no mention in the Jan. 24 paper of the “Defeat the Mandate Rally” held Jan. 23 in Washington, D.C. Yet, in the “Nation and World news feed” on Page 8 you include “Farmers’ protest in Spain.” I am interested in that protest, but I think a protest that took place in our own country Sunday, Jan. 23 is at least as important. It appears there are six brief sections in this half page called “Nation and World news feed” (a regular part of your paper). Today, two of the four sections were about Europe and the Middle East, but the other four were about issues in our own country, including the number of visitors to Yellowstone. I think the protest that took place would be more important than the number of visitors to Yellowstone, but evidently you did not think so. My husband and I have subscribed to the newspaper for years now, because we have generally found it to be fairly balanced in its news coverage, with a wide variety of opinions expressed in its opinion pages.

