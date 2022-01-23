ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Anti-vaccine activists march in D.C. - a city that mandates coronavirus vaccines - to protest mandates

By Peter Jamison, Ellie Silverman, Jessica Contrera, Emily Davies
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Thousands of protesters from across the country - including some of the biggest names in the anti-vaccination movement - descended on the nation's capital Sunday for a rally against vaccine mandates. Almost two years into a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 860,000 Americans, the gathering...

An Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest Is Coming To D.C. Here’s What We Know

Just a week after Mayor Muriel Bowser requires select businesses to check proof of vaccination, thousands of people appear to be planning a trip to D.C. to protest vaccine mandates on the National Mall. “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming” is a march and rally on January 23rd that organizers say is being held in order to show their objection to vaccine requirements on businesses or schools that have taken effect across the country.
Anti-vaccine mandate protests during omicron surge

Thousands gathered in D.C. Sunday for the “Defeat the Mandate” protest as the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic see significant drops in new Covid cases. On the West Coast, Omicron continues to overwhelm hospitals, but Dr. Fauci predicts a possible turnaround by mid-February.Jan. 23, 2022.
March in D.C. against vaccine mandates: Letters

My husband and I were very surprised and even angry at finding no mention in the Jan. 24 paper of the “Defeat the Mandate Rally” held Jan. 23 in Washington, D.C. Yet, in the “Nation and World news feed” on Page 8 you include “Farmers’ protest in Spain.” I am interested in that protest, but I think a protest that took place in our own country Sunday, Jan. 23 is at least as important. It appears there are six brief sections in this half page called “Nation and World news feed” (a regular part of your paper). Today, two of the four sections were about Europe and the Middle East, but the other four were about issues in our own country, including the number of visitors to Yellowstone. I think the protest that took place would be more important than the number of visitors to Yellowstone, but evidently you did not think so. My husband and I have subscribed to the newspaper for years now, because we have generally found it to be fairly balanced in its news coverage, with a wide variety of opinions expressed in its opinion pages.
Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandate

A convoy of truckers set to descend on Canada's capital, Ottawa, to protest a vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers. (Jan. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bc19c5a0de3849febba7a420a8219f99.
Anthony Fauci is up against more than a virus

WASHINGTON - The doctor opens the front door. Never mind introductions. "I know who you are. Do you think these guys would let you get this close to me, if we didn't know who you are?" Across the street is a security agent in Nikes, a badge on his belt. He's not the only one watching.
March for Life and Anti-mandate Rallies Bring Thousands to D.C.

The weekend started with a “March for Life” protest on Friday and ended with a “Defeat the Mandates” rally that brought thousands more protesters to the District on Sunday. Separately, a D.C. police officer was shot Sunday night in Petworth. “March for Life” Amid Challenges to...
Meat Loaf Cameos At Anti-Mandate Protest in D.C., Thousands Attend

Demonstrators have descended upon Washington D.C. to protest against COVID mandates -- and, ironically, they’re blasting music from someone who just succumbed to the virus. Thousands of people flooded into the National Mall Sunday and gathered at the base of both the Washington Monument and even more packed in front of the Lincoln Memorial ... and wouldn’t you know it, they were playing a Meat Loaf song to get themselves fired up.
Republicans consider shutting down government over vax mandate

FIRST ON FOX: Several Republicans are considering shutting down the government if the next funding bill includes money for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter signed by a growing number of Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, pledging to pull support from government funding legislation that includes language giving funds for vaccine mandates.
New York State Supreme Court Strikes Down Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Monday that Omicron variant infections in the U.S. could peak by mid-February. As cases retreat in the Northeast, the New York State Supreme Court struck down the Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s statewide mask mandate, saying it’s unconstitutional and in violation of state law. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman applauded the decision. “Tomorrow morning, our school kids are going to be able to go to school and not have to wear masks, and that these mandates are no longer in effect, with respect to all of the mandates that the Supreme...
What does Virginia want now - and what does that mean for America?

Terry McAuliffe ventured out to address supporters gathered in a hotel ballroom in McLean as the hope drained from his campaign for Virginia governor. It was 10:18 on election night, Nov. 2, a little more than three hours after the polls had closed. "We still got a lot of votes to count," he said with a frozen grin. After thanking family and supporters, he briefly ticked off Democratic achievements during the past eight years, under his original term as governor and that of his successor, Ralph Northam, who joined him onstage. Because of those accomplishments, "this is a different state," he said. Then the music swelled and McAuliffe was gone, played off Virginia's political stage to the strains of "Born in the U.S.A."
Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
