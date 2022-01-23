ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the film room: 2022 S Matthew Bailey

By Ryan Easterling
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois already made one late addition to their 2022 class in OL...

247sports.com

The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
247Sports

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy sends social-media message to Jim Harbaugh

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy wants everyone to know how much he appreciates Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten's reigning coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first outright conference title since 2003. McCarthy used his personal Twitter account recently to express admiration for Harbaugh. "That's my head coach,"...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
247Sports

Film room: Highlights of Penn State signee Drew Allar

Finishing in the Top247 as the No. 3 player in the country and the top quarterback of the 2022 class is Drew Allar. The Penn State signee and Medina (Oh.) standout has the Nittany Lions' rightfully excited about their future at signal caller. Allar draws a comparison to Josh Allen...
247Sports

Film room: Highlights of Texas A&M signee Walter Nolen

Finishing as the No. 2 player in the country is, of course, Walter Nolen. The top defensive lineman in the nation picked Texas A&M during the season and is set to join the program alongside an impressive haul of front liners. Nolen draws a comparison to Dexter Lawrence in his...
247Sports

Film room: Highlights of Georgia signee Jalon Walker

The Georgia Bulldogs may be losing some impressive linebackers from a championship roster, but they're getting a good one in Jalon Walker. The five-star rounds out the top 25 of the finalized 2022 Top247 player rankings. Walker is compared to Demario Davis in the 247Sports scouting report, written by national scouting analyst Chris Singletary:
247Sports

Film room: Highlights of Missouri signee Luther Burden

The Missouri Tigers have a representative in the final set of 2022 five-stars within the Top247. Luther Burden lands at No. 14 in the rankings to close the cycle. The dynamic wide receiver is compared to Amari Cooper in his 247Sports scouting report, courtesy of national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu:
247Sports

Film room: Highlights of Alabama signee Jihaad Campbell

The Alabama Crimson Tide sees its highest-rated recruit for 2022 finish at No. 16 in the finalized 2022 Top247. Jihaad Campbell can also claim the rights to being the top-ranked edge prospect of the cycle. The IMG Academy product is compared to Micah Parsons in his 247Sports scouting report, courtesy of southeast region recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins:
247Sports

Louisville football primed for monster recruiting weekend

The University of Louisville football staff is set to have one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory. The Cardinals will host around 50 prospects during the weekend, including at least nine four-star prospects and a handful of others they have already offered. Some of the prospects will be on campus on Friday and Saturday, while most are headed to campus on Saturday for a Junior Day they are calling Brunch N' Ball.
247Sports

Film room: Highlights of 5-star lineman Josh Conerly Jr.

Several programs are still vying for Josh Conerly Jr.'s eventual commitment and rightfully so. As the 2022 Top247 is finalized, he stands as the No. 8 overall prospect in the country. Conerly is also recognized as the top offensive tackle and offensive lineman in the cycle. A comparison to Laremy...
insidepacksports.com

IPS FILM ROOM: NC State's Offensive Breakout

In this edition of the IPS Film Room, we look at how NC State was able to have one of the best offensive performances a team has had against Virginia's stout defense under head coach Tony Bennett. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber.
247Sports

Quarterback Dominos: What happens if Caleb Williams doesn't go to USC?

The longer it goes for Caleb Williams, the more unclear things look. Williams released a statement on Jan. 3 when he entered the transfer portal saying that he would evaluate his options but also didn’t shut door on returning to the Sooners in 2022. Many thought that he was surely bound for USC with Lincoln Riley taking over as the head coach in Los Angeles. Williams’ father, Carl, was on the record that the family would check out several schools that gave Caleb the best opportunity to be developed for the NFL. Schools far and wide like Georgia, UCLA, LSU, Miami were inititially reported as in the mix.
247Sports

Rice grad transfer tight end Jaeger Bull commits to Wake Forest

Rice grad transfer tight end Jaeger Bull visited Wake Forest last weekend and decided just days later to spend his final season with the Demon Deacons. “Both me and my wife went on the visit,” Bull told Demon Deacon Digest. “We saw a coaching staff that is awesome and treats their players the right way. We were able to get around some of the players and it seemed like an awesome fit. It was everything we were looking for and they were the people we wanted to spend time around. They are all-around good guys in a program that has been built the right way.”
247Sports

Huskies Offer Huge 2023 Mater Dei TE Spencer Shannon

Washington made an offer to a big-bodied 2023 tight end today. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Ca.) TE Spencer Shannon. The offer is the eighth known offer to a tight end from the class. As a junior last season, Shannon played in all 14 games for the Monarchs and finished with...
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 400: Mike LaTulip on MSU win

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner chats with former Illini basketball player Mike LaTulip about short-handed Illinois basketball's 56-55 win over No. 10 Michigan State. The guys discuss the importance of Trent Frazier, the backup big men stepping up in relief of Kofi Cockburn and Luke Goode's big game. LaTulip also breaks down why the defense was so good during the first half and why the offense failed to score during the final six minutes. The guys then look ahead to Saturday's game at Northwestern and discuss the top of the Big Ten.
247Sports

Daily Digest: Illini football announces two mid-year transfer additions; Top of B1G hoops race crowded

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois football officially announced the additions of two transfers to the program: Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito and Northwestern defensive lineman TeRah Edwards. Both enrolled at Illinois earlier this month and will take part in spring practice.
247Sports

Colorado 2024 RB Gabe Sawchuk ready to emerge

Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian 2024 running back Gabe Sawchuk has a handful of offers. But with his brother, Gavin Sawchuk, graduating and moving on, the younger Sawchuk is ready to emerge and pull in more offers. Already, he has offers from USC, Colorado and Arizona State. While his brother...
