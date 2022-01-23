In the film room: 2022 S Matthew Bailey

Rice grad transfer tight end Jaeger Bull visited Wake Forest last weekend and decided just days later to spend his final season with the Demon Deacons. “Both me and my wife went on the visit,” Bull told Demon Deacon Digest. “We saw a coaching staff that is awesome and treats their players the right way. We were able to get around some of the players and it seemed like an awesome fit. It was everything we were looking for and they were the people we wanted to spend time around. They are all-around good guys in a program that has been built the right way.”

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO