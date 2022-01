LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will start random mitigation COVID-19 testing on Jan. 30, with the first notification emails going out tomorrow. All Husker staff, faculty, and students were tested at the beginning of the semester, and students who live on campus are doing a second round of testing this week. These tests are helping the university track the spread of omicron in the community, and it gives them more information when deciding on future protocols.

