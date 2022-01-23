10 Actors Who Won Oscars For Their First Movie Roles

When ABC unexpectedly announced that the 2022 Oscars will feature a host — after three years without a dedicated master of ceremonies — the speculation began. Almost immediately, Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya vaulted to the top of short lists of potential emcees (with Holland expressing interest in the gig and AMPAS reportedly initiating discussions). “Page Six” outed Pete Davidson as another potential candidate; producers are said to have contacted his “people” looking for a “reset” for the show. Three-time Oscars host Steve Martin found himself favorably handicapped alongside Only Murders in the Building castmates Martin Short and Selena Gomez, a charming if decidedly middlebrow hosting triumvirate that would create corporate synergy for Academy Awards broadcaster ABC’s corporate sibling Hulu. In a poll conducted on goldderby.com, respondents settled on Tiffany Haddish with Dwayne Johnson as a runner-up. Meanwhile, Ricky Gervais — who has gleefully and ritualistically made hamburger out of Hollywood’s sacred cows as a Golden Globes emcee — went on the Today show to brush aside any idea of him taking on Oscars duties. “I’d get canceled halfway through,” he not-quite joked.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO