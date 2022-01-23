Roswell offers webinar to help vendors navigate city opportunities

To comply with House Bill 879 signed by Governor Brian Kemp last year, Duluth recently took a comprehensive look at their entire alcohol ordinance. HB 879 requires the GA Department of Revenue to develop and implement a state-wide, centralized application process for retail alcohol licensing. This new process ensures applications, both for new businesses as well as renewals are sent simultaneously to the state and the city to be managed through the Department of Revenue’s streamlined portal, the Georgia Tax Center.

DULUTH, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO