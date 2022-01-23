ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Roswell offers webinar to help vendors navigate city opportunities

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Local businesses interested in opportunities to provide services in Roswell can join the city’s Purchasing Division at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan....

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Duluth approves changes to alcohol ordinance to comply with state process

To comply with House Bill 879 signed by Governor Brian Kemp last year, Duluth recently took a comprehensive look at their entire alcohol ordinance. HB 879 requires the GA Department of Revenue to develop and implement a state-wide, centralized application process for retail alcohol licensing. This new process ensures applications, both for new businesses as well as renewals are sent simultaneously to the state and the city to be managed through the Department of Revenue’s streamlined portal, the Georgia Tax Center.
DULUTH, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mammography screening to be in Dunwoody on Feb. 11

ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography will provide screenings in Dunwoody on Feb. 11 and March 23. The location will be 4498 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road at Georgetown Center. This community service of Northside Hospital offers 2D and 3D screening digital mammography on a year-round basis at Kroger stores in various locations. To qualify, participants...
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Government
Roswell, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Webinar#Purchasing Division#Roswellgov Com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Proposal to eliminate DeKalb commission’s super districts looming

Legislators considering new maps that would reshape county government. State legislators from DeKalb could soon introduce maps that would eliminate “super districts” from the county commission. State Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, confirmed Wednesday morning that work on such a redistricting proposal — which would significantly reshape DeKalb’s local...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy