Hip-hop mainstay Talib Kweli descended upon the Blue Note jazz club in New York, NY on Monday night for a performance alongside his live band and a bevy of special guests. Backed in earnest by a band that included Bob James on the Rhodes piano and Brady Watts (Bass & Bars) on bass, Talib Kweli delivered a set of fan-favorite originals and a smattering of covers throughout the evening. One such cover included Gang Starr‘s “Mass Appeal”, paying homage to the late Guru and tipping a cap to DJ Premier, who found himself in the building on Monday night. Over the course of the set, Kweli also dropped one of his most famous cuts, “Get By”, from 2002’s Quality.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO