ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilersnation Power Rankings: Week 15

By Caroline Szwed
oilersnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s going on Nation Citizens?! I hope we are all having a better weekend after the Oilers snapped their seven game losing streak against the Flames on Saturday night!. I want to keep all the positive energy and momentum so let’s just forget about the game against the Florida Panthers earlier...

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

GDB 38.0: Depth Down The Middle (8pm MT, SNW)

Indulge yourself for a moment and think about how different things could look for the Edmonton Oilers in the coming weeks. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returns to the lineup tonight after being injured on New Year’s Eve in New Jersey. The penalty kill has missed him immensely. He’ll also help the power play. And if the Oilers are thinking big picture he should remain the third line centre the rest of the season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Jim Matheson
Person
Brendan Perlini
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Ken Holland
oilersnation.com

The latest in the Edmonton Oilers search for a goaltender

The Edmonton Oilers are in search of a new goaltender and it’s nothing to be surprised about. With Mike Smith injured, Mikko Koskinen has struggled to carry the load of a full-time starter. And according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the search continues on. In his 32 Thoughts column...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Do the Oilers Miss the Net Too Much?

When things are going wrong often we try to find solutions to fix the issue. Especially men. Ask any man in a relationship and most will say they’ve learned that often it is best to just listen, rather than try and solve or fix the problem your partner or spouse is telling you about.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilers at Canucks – Game Day Road Report – with David Quadrelli

David Quadrelli is inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver where the Oilers will be taking on the Vancouver Canucks tonight! He was joined by Kevin Woodley of InGoal Magazine to discuss the matchup tonight and whether or not the Oilers can get a second straight solid start from Mikko Koskinen!. The...
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Sherwood Ford Giant Pre Game Show – Game 38 @ Vancouver Canucks

The Oilers are back in action tonight and will be looking to win their second straight game as they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Edmonton is coming off a massive win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night that snapped them out of their six-game winless streak. Now, they’ll look to continue their dominance against the Pacific Division and win their third game of the season against the Canucks. Myself and Caroline give you everything that you need for the game with another Sherwood Ford GIANT Pre-Game Show LIVE on our Youtube channel!
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nation Citizens#The Florida Panthers#Boa#Sportsnet#Hockey Night
oilersnation.com

Better Lait Than Never Ep. 4 – Oilers showing resilience, pond hockey, and Tyler Yaremchuk

In today’s episode of Better Lait Than Never, I broke down the last week here in Oil Country and how things just can’t seem to get much worse, especially after the team suffered what was arguably one of the most depressing losses of the season. I also welcomed Jason Gregor to the podcast to talk about tough questions, the Oilers’ struggles, and the price of cheese.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 39.0: Oilers Need To Match Predators’ Physicality (7pm MT, SNW)

The Oilers have a one-game pit stop in Edmonton before they fly east for games in Montreal, Ottawa, and Washington before the All-Star break. Consecutive victories over Calgary and Vancouver have given the Oilers a much needed boost and they will get another with Zack Hyman returning to the lineup tonight.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Risky Business: Beef N Cheds > Preds

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves with back-to-back wins after losing seven straight, and I wonder if the boys will be able to keep the ball rolling in round two of the season series with the Nashville Predators. The good guys won the first matchup of the season, but does that mean anything for tonight’s sequel? Only time will tell. We be bettin’, fam!
NHL
oilersnation.com

13 former Edmonton Oilers named to men’s Olympic rosters

A total of 13 former Edmonton Oilers players will be representing their countries at the Olympic Games. Let’s take a look at each player, when they were with the Oilers, and what they’ve been up to since. Canada. Adam Cracknell and David Desharnais will be heading to the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers agree to terms with Evander Kane on one-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with Evander Kane on a one-year contract. Kane’s contract contains a $750,000 base salary and a signing bonus of $625,000, as first reported by PuckPedia. The deal is prorated over the course of the 2021-22 season earning Kane $974,000, PuckPedia reported. His...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilersnation Radio Episode 177 – Evander Kane is an Edmonton Oiler

It’s Thursday afternoon and we’re hitting you with a brand new episode of Oilersnation Radio to help you finish off what’s left of your week with an hour of all things Edmonton Oilers. On today’s show, we looked at Evander Kane signing with the Oilers, two comeback wins, and a whole lot more.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 39.0 Wrap Up: Oilers make it three wins in a row with 3-2 shootout win over the Predators

WE OWN YOU, NASHVILLE! Final Score: 3-2 Oilers in the shootout. After picking up a pair of wins over the Flames and Canucks respectively, I was looking at tonight’s contest against the Predators as a measuring stick game where we’d get a very real look at whether or not the Oilers are actually turning things around. Sitting in second place in the Central Division, the Predators are a very good hockey team but I also thought that the Oilers have matched up against them quite well over the past few years and I was hopeful that the boys would find a way to keep that run going. I know it’s a simple dream, but I also believe it was a gone one. If they were going to make that happen, the first step was to get a good start and keep Nashville off the board, but as we all know, that second part is easier said than done these days. And right on cue, the Preds got on the board first with an early goal from Filip Fosberg that forced the Oilers to chase for the 11th straight game, and I can’t even begin to understand how this keeps happening. At some point, we may have to consider an exorcism or something because this is the kind of run that makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. The good news is that the Oilers kept battling despite the deficit and were rewarded for their work with a beautiful game-tying goal from Connor McDavid in the dying moments of the period. It was the kind of goal where Connor made something out of nothing and it was obviously hugely important to not let the hole get any bigger. The quick goal against sucked, but the response was excellent.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Weekly Rumours – More Goalie Talk and Claude Giroux is on the block!

Ken Holland’s hunt for a goaltender continues. As pretty much every insider has said over the last few weeks, pick a goalie that could potentially be available and I guarantee you that Holland has at least checked in on them. Elliotte Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts blog this...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy