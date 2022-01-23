Oilersnation Power Rankings: Week 15

WE OWN YOU, NASHVILLE! Final Score: 3-2 Oilers in the shootout. After picking up a pair of wins over the Flames and Canucks respectively, I was looking at tonight’s contest against the Predators as a measuring stick game where we’d get a very real look at whether or not the Oilers are actually turning things around. Sitting in second place in the Central Division, the Predators are a very good hockey team but I also thought that the Oilers have matched up against them quite well over the past few years and I was hopeful that the boys would find a way to keep that run going. I know it’s a simple dream, but I also believe it was a gone one. If they were going to make that happen, the first step was to get a good start and keep Nashville off the board, but as we all know, that second part is easier said than done these days. And right on cue, the Preds got on the board first with an early goal from Filip Fosberg that forced the Oilers to chase for the 11th straight game, and I can’t even begin to understand how this keeps happening. At some point, we may have to consider an exorcism or something because this is the kind of run that makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. The good news is that the Oilers kept battling despite the deficit and were rewarded for their work with a beautiful game-tying goal from Connor McDavid in the dying moments of the period. It was the kind of goal where Connor made something out of nothing and it was obviously hugely important to not let the hole get any bigger. The quick goal against sucked, but the response was excellent.

